Voter registration deadline comes to an end

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Monday, October 4th is the deadline to submit your voter registration for November general and special elections.

Registration rules include being a resident of Mississippi and the registered county, city, or town 30 days before the election.

You must also be 18 years old by election day. You can register at a circuit clerk’s office, municipal clerk’s office, Department of Public Safety, and any state or federal agency offering government services. In-person registration ends at 5 p.m. Monday.

Mail registration must be postmarked no later than October 4th. According to the 2020 census, about 25 percent of all eligible voters were not registered.