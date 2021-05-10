Voter registration deadline passes for upcoming municipal elections

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today is the last day to register to vote in June’s general municipal elections.

The circuit clerk’s office in each county is responsible for getting folks registered.

This year is a little slower than last year because there’s no federal election taking place, however, circuit clerks said local elections can often times have a larger impact on your day-to-day life.

“It was such a huge federal election last year and we had so many people to vote, also smaller cities and counties often have a small majority that actually determines the election and that is one reason it’s so important to get out and not only register to vote but to actually exercise your right on that day and go vote,” said Kim Hood, Clay County Circuit Clerk.

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is June 5 at 12 p.m.

All absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received within 5 business days.