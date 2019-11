LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voter turnout was reported as steady and good across the state.

The Secretary of State’s office also said no major problems have been reported this morning.

- Advertisement -

In Lowndes County, some voters had to wait in line early Tuesday morning.

Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale said there has been a good turnout with only minor issues.

Other counties are also good and steady voter turnout as well.