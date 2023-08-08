Voter turnout starts steady at Columbus polling place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The polls opened at 7 Tuesday morning for voters to cast their votes in statewide and county elections.

Poll workers at the Lion Hills Center in Columbus told WCBI the turnout had been steady so far. By around 10 a.m., 275 people had voted.

According to our statewide news partner WLBT, Lowndes County is one of three counties in the state with a polling place opening delay.

Other places have reported moderate to slow turnout.

Remember you must present a form of ID to vote.

Be sure to join us on WCBI News at 10, on our social media platforms, and on our website WCBI.com for full election coverage.

