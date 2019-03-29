Lowndes County Voters Get to Hear From Candidates During Political Forum

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Elections for county races in the Magnolia State are just around the corner, and on Friday, residents in Lowndes County had the chance to hear from the candidates vying for their vote.

Nearly two dozen candidates came out during a political forum in Caledonia.

- Advertisement -

Candidates running for sheriff, chancery clerk, and supervisor, among others, took questions and laid out their blue prints for voters.

Lowndes County resident, Walter Shinn was in charge of putting on the event.

Shinn said the candidate forum forum helps residents narrow down who they want to vote for in the upcoming election.

“I’m tired of the city and county not being able to work together,” said Shinn. “They can work together, you just got to get the right people in the office to work. When you’re in office for so long and you’re settling in, and you’re in your ways and you can’t change, well then we don’t need you there. We need people that are going to be able to change with time as it goes and talk to the people, get out here and talk to them.”

The date for primary elections this year is set for August 6th, and the general election will take place on November 5th.