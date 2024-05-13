Voters in Columbus to decide on CMSD bond issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Columbus will go to the polls to decide on a bond issue for the school district.

The Columbus School Municipal School District board wants to pass a $36 million bond for renovations at campuses across the district.

School district leaders say the money will help with upgrades in buildings and renovations.

One major item on the list is the construction of a gymnasium at Stokes-Beard Elementary.

District leaders said they plan to install sprinkler systems in buildings that don’t have them.

Also on the list are upgrading bathrooms and repaving the parking lot at Columbus High School.

The polls will be open on May 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

