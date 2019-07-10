Voters in northeast Mississippi town approve alcohol sales

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) – Residents of a northeast Mississippi city are overwhelmingly approving the sale of beer, wine and liquor.

City officials in Houston tell news outlets that residents voted 681-248 in favor of the sale of beer and low-alcohol, light wine. They voted 661-264 in favor of the sale of regular wine and liquor.

The sale of alcohol, beer and wine is already legal in eastern parts of Chickasaw County, including Okolona.

Sean Johnson, director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, says alcohol sales will help Houston attract new restaurants.

Mayor Stacey Parker says city leaders will finalize an ordinance regulating the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Mississippi Department of Revenue information shows that only six counties remain in the state that prohibit beer and liquor sales everywhere.

