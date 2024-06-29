Voters questioning their stances on election after first debate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – American voters have had an early chance to see the two major party candidates for President go head to head.

The first Presidential Debate of 2024 was televised June 28, 2024.

And, at least locally, many voters are not optimistic about the rest of this year’s campaign.

The 90 minute presidential election was filled with confrontation between the two candidates, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

The responses and rebuttals left some questioning about who to support in the election.

“To me it’s like a huge joke at this moment. I’m not sure who to to choose or who to go with, its just yeah,” Daysha Flowers said.

“I think the debate confirmed and reaffirmed the criticisms’ of both candidates,” Bill Martin said. “First Joe Biden’s age and effect on his possible performance and then Donald Trump’s association with the truth or lack thereof. So, I think the debate clearly confirmed that those criticism for both candidates did not change how I’m going to vote in November though I wouldn’t be disappointed if we had two different candidates by the time the election comes around.”

“I think we need to have open-minded conversations,” Aja White said. “The conversations shouldn’t just center around right or wrong, the conversation could be how can we take our rights or our wrongs or both rights or both wrongs and blend them together that makes decisions that help everyone not just one party or the other.”

While figuring out how to vote be challenging for some, many have no doubt about if they will vote.

“On the day of voting, I’m really going to trust my spiritual guidance,” White said. “Will pray on that day and just pray that the choice that I make is the right choice because I am still going to express my choice to vote. My grandmother fought for the rights to vote, she was pushed in chicken coops and she marched for us. So, I am not going to excuse those rights just cause I don’t like either candidate.”

“I certainly would not even think about not voting in the election,” Martin said. “The presidential election every time is too important to decide not to exercise that right of a citizen to vote.”

CNN is reporting that a combined 47.9 million total viewers watched the Presidential Debate on TV across all networks, including its competitors.

Their numbers are from Nielsen Fast National Data.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for September 10.

