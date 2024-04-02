Voters turn out to choose next mayor of Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Charles Scott is running for a second term in Aberdeen. He is facing challenger Dwight Stevens.

The polls opened April 2 at 7 a.m. and voters can stop by until 7 p.m.

Scott, an Aberdeen native, is a former United States Army airborne ranger and a former teacher.

Stevens has lived in Aberdeen for more than 30 years. He is a business owner and active member of the community.

There is no Republican opponent. The winner of this race will be named Mayor if Aberdeen.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert is facing challenger Chris Dobbins.

Three incumbent aldermen are facing opposition. Two board members did not run for re-election and those seats, Ward 3 and Ward 4, are open.

Tune in this evening for the results.

