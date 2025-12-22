Voting Deadline approaches for next year’s MS Congressional Elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is just days away, and so are some important dates for next year’s Congressional Elections.

This Friday, December 26, is the qualifying deadline for candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Absentee ballots will be available January 26, and potential voters have until February 9 to register.

So far, in the First Congressional District, Trent Kelly is unopposed on the Republican ticket. But there are three candidates competing in the Democratic primary.

In District 2, the incumbent Bennie Thompson faces a challenger in his own party. There are two candidates on the Republican ticket, and the nominees from those two parties will face an Independent candidate in the General Election.

District Three’s Michael Guest has one opponent in the Republican Primary. Michael Chiaradio is unopposed on the Democratic ticket, and there are two Libertarian candidates.

In the Senate race, the incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith has two challengers in the Republican Primary. There will also be three Democrats facing off, including Scott Colom.

The Primary Elections will be held on March 10.

