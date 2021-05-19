Wade Tackett Takes Over as Head Coach of Hamilton Football

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Former New Hope head coach Wade Tackett has a new home.

After resigning from his position with the Trojans back in December of 2020, Tackett drops down from 5A to 1A ball as he becomes the newest head coach at Hamilton High School.

Tackett spent three seasons at the helm in New Hope finishing with a 6-28 overall record.

The new Hamilton head coach has plenty of experience coaching 1A football. Before New Hope, Tackett led Hollandale Simmons in 2017 to an undefeated 15-0 season where his team secured the MHSAA 1A state title.

Tackett replaces former Hamilton head coach Wade Pierce.