The mother of one of the victims fatally shot at a Waffle House in Nashville last month accepted her daughter’s diploma this weekend at Belmont University, CBS affiliate WTVF-TV reports. DeEbony Groves, 21, majored in social work and was among the four young people killed after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant April 22.

Shirl Baker walked across the stage at the graduation ceremony Saturday to honor her daughter. The crowd was on their feet.

- Advertisement -

“Almost two weeks ago, our community suffered an unimaginable loss,” Belmont University president Robert Fisher said. “While our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony’s life together.”

WTVF-TV

Fisher mentioned in his commencement speed that DeEbony found peace in singing a hymn moments before she died.

“And that’s the higher power that inspired the last reported words of DeEbony Groves as she and her friend were singing ‘Yes Jesus Loves Me’ just before she departed that Waffle House for heaven’s gate,” he said.

Groves’ brother, Di’Angelo, also received a diploma Saturday. He was emotional when the university announced that a social work scholarship was setup in his sister’s honor.

WTVF-TV writes that donations to the scholarship fund can be made here.

The gunman in the Waffle House shooting faces multiple charges — including four counts of criminal homicide.

WTVF-TV