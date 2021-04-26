Walk At Lunch Event Planned For Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville company is doing its part to promote healthy living.

https://youtu.be/zOS5l45h2yY

Camgian, a leader in advanced information technologies, is hosting its 4th annual Walk At Lunch Day Wednesday.

The two-hour event will be held in the Thad Cochran Research Park.

Vendors will be set up throughout the park with information on healthy lifestyle changes.

Participants will also be able to donate canned goods to be distributed to Starkville food banks.

Camgian is partnering with II-VI, Power of the Almond, MSU Office of Technology Management, and MSU ROTC for the event.

The Walk at Lunch is Wednesday from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The public is invited to participate.