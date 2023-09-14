Walk of Hope: MUW campus shows support for suicide prevention

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People on the Mississippi University for Women’s campus got their steps in for a serious cause. Many participated in the annual Walk of Hope event to raise awareness for suicide.

This event followed World Suicide Awareness Day on Sunday, September 10.

According to the CDC, there were 480 suicide deaths in Mississippi in 2021.

“Suicide is a huge problem that we have seen increase, especially after COVID when everybody had to be quarantined. They weren’t able to socialize. So, raising awareness is very important,” said Tara Sullivan, Nurse Instructor at MUW.

Faculty and students placed yellow ribbons around the campus for the Walk of Hope. Organizers said yellow is the color that symbolizes suicide awareness.

