Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is officially open for business

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s opening day for Starkville’s newest sports bar.

The latest addition to the Starkville hospitality scene is on the Highway 12 bypass next to LaQuinta Inn.

Walk-On’s features over 80 TV screens to catch all of the latest sports, and the restaurant has nearly 200 people on the payroll.

Owners say getting to this day hasn’t been easy, but they are invested in the business and the community.

“We actually bought the franchise in the middle of the pandemic back in April of 2020. It’s been a long day coming. It’s a lot of work to get this done, but to say I’m excited would be an understatement. My brother, Allen, and I, we’re from North Mississippi, both attended Mississippi State. We bleed maroon. We love this place. We love this area and can’t tell you how excited we are,” said Eddie Gant, Co-Owner of Walk-Ons Starkville.

Walk-On/s also donated just over $4,000 from their soft opening beer and liquor sales over the weekend to Starkville Strong.