A Walk In The Park With Parker: George P. Cossar State Park

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- No need to travel far from home to enjoy nature and the great outdoors with family and friends when you can head to George P. Cossar State Park.

Buried away in rural Yalobusha County, this state park is also close to various major areas like Oxford, Batesville, and Water Valley, all providing families with a great opportunity for outdoors on land and water.

“The park was named after George Cossar in 1976,” said Park Assistant Manager, Brian Higgins.

When it was founded, the park was able to cut a deal with the corpse of engineers and sits right off of 28,000 acre Enid Lake thanks to those negotiations.

For nature lovers, Cossar can soak up your time on the 2.5 mile Quail Run Trail.

“It’s used for nature enthusiasts, kind of photographers if you will, for people who like to go birdwatching. We have the red-headed woodpecker, the indigo bunting. We offer many different tree species from maples to ashes to oaks to pines. You name it; you will find it here,” said Higgins.

The park’s boat ramp gives visitors the chance to experience Enid Lake in all its glory.

Don’t want to put it back on the trailer when you’re done?

Cossar Assistant Manager, Brian Higgins says that’s just fine.

“We also have campsites and cabins that are located right on the water’s edge. You’re more than welcome to park your boat right there next to your cabins,” said Higgins.

Speaking of cabins, Cossar has 16 of them, and from what Higgins tells me it’s more like a hotel in the woods.

“Full kitchen, living room, fireplace, and bedding. Our cabins come with refrigerator, oven, microwave, the pots, pans, bowls, plates, silverware. You name it; we got it. All you need to bring down is your favorite pillow and yourself,” said Higgins.

There are also 76 campsites, fully equipped for any camper or RV coming through.

Aside from the trails and water, Cossar has several activities for visitors such as a playground for the kids, 18 hole disc gold and putt-putt courses and an amphitheater for any group meetings or services to be held.

Towards the other side of the camp is the Jones Creek section.

Higgins says it has been closed for the last two years and is used for overflow camping, but Cossar is planning to revamp the site to hold more people.

“We’re looking to create a few more primitive sites. So for those who don’t have the luxury of having an RV or a fifth wheel or a camper. All they have is a good-ol-fashioned tent but still have the amenities of a fire place and others things to enjoy what nature has to offer,” said Higgins.

For Higgins, he’s been on the job for 3 months, but his experience already tells me he’ll be enjoying his time in Mississippi for a good while longer.

“I’m from Missouri originally and so I’m very new here. Everyone at this park, in this park, that works in this park, camps, it’s very family friendly, and they’re all genuinely nice. The generosity that they just give to everybody around them is just unique in its own way. You cannot find it anywhere else,” said Higgins.

The park is also getting ready to put in an Olympic-sized sand volleyball court.