Walking in the Light Candles helps local Girl Scouts make Mother’s Day candles

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Girl Scout season, and it’s also spring break for many in the area.

To kick off the break, Girl Scouts in the area spent time together at the Columbus Arts Council, making candles for Mother’s Day.

Owner of Walking in the Light Candles, Victoria Robinson, walked the Girl Scouts through the process.

Each girl who made a candle also earned a badge.

Troop Leader Vanessa Walker says bonding, hands-on activities, and learning new skills are important for their future, and the girls agree.

“I hope they come together, do some things as a team, learn something new, and also, it’s a part of entrepreneurship. It may be something they want to do later. So learning these new skills will hopefully help them in the future,” said Troop Leader Vanessa Walker.

“One day, when you grow up, you might want to do these things. And it’s skills you’ve already learned, but you’ll understand them better. Say I wanted to grow up and be someone who makes candles and does it for a living. I could do these things because I’ve come to Girl Scouts and learned all these new skills,” said Girl Scout Erynn Leech.

“We could make a better community, a better place, and we can help people. I hope it teaches us all to be great leaders when we grow up,” said Girl Scout Vivian Johnson.

Ages 5 to 18 attended the event.

