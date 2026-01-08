Walz takes aim at “disconnect” between Noem’s ICE shooting comments, Homan’s remarks on Evening News

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday took aim at what he called a “disconnect” between Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s swift assessment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer’s shooting of a Minnesota woman, and ICE director Tom Homan’s comment on “CBS Evening News” Wednesday that it would be “unprofessional to pass judgment” on the incident before a full review.

Walz held a press conference on Thursday as Minnesota officials and federal officials disagree over what happened during the incident as well as the handling of the investigation into the incident, with the FBI taking charge of the investigation. Noem on Wednesday characterized the woman’s actions leading up to the shooting as constituting an “act of domestic terrorism.” Homan was initially more cautious in casting judgment, saying they should “let the investigation play out,” although he has since amended his assessment so that it matches up more closely with Noem’s.

“No one less than Tom Homan said yesterday that It would be unprofessional to pass judgment ahead of time,” Walz said Thursday. “Now, the disconnect between what Tom Homan said and what Kristi Noem said needs to be rectified by the federal government.”

In his interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Homan said the investigation had “just started,” and he was “not going to make a judgment call on one video when there’s a hundred videos out there.”

“I wasn’t on the scene,” Homan continued. “I’m not an officer who may have body cam video. It would be unprofessional to comment on what I think happened in that situation. Let the investigation play out and hold people accountable based on the investigation.”

Noem judged the situation far more quickly on Wednesday, saying the woman was “using a vehicle to try to kill an officer and his colleagues” and, “It was an act of domestic terrorism.

On Thursday morning, Noem said she “didn’t see those comments” by Homan but also said she understood that Homan “put out a statement later as well.”

“I’ll let Tom speak to that, but all of us are on the same page in the fact that this law enforcement officer followed his training and that he defended and acted in defense of his life and those around him,” Noem told reporters Thursday.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Homan said, “The incident in Minneapolis today is yet another tragic example of the results of the hateful rhetoric and violent attacks against the men and women of ICE and BP. These brave men and women are forced to conduct law enforcement operations in heightened threat environments every day. Like all Americans, our officers have a right to self defense.”

On Thursday, Walz had additional criticisms for Noem, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, slamming their characterizations of the incident as “verifiably false.”

Walz said the “only way we find the answers is a thorough investigation.” Walz said he’s seen the video, but a thorough investigation will determine what happened before that.

“Very, very difficult for Minnesotans to think in any way this is going to be fair when Kristi Noem was judge, jury and basically executioner yesterday,” Walz said Thursday. “That’s very, very difficult to think that they are going to be fair.”

Good was a mother of three who recently moved to the area with her 6-year-old son and partner, CBS Minnesota reports. Her first husband told The Associated Press that she had just dropped her 6-year-old off at school and was driving home with her partner when she encountered the ICE agents.

