YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man Yalobusha County deputies say has been on a burglary spree is finally behind bars.

Mark Townsend was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Monday in Hinds County.

He’s facing several felony charges including Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

At the beginning of this month, deputies began searching for Townsend after burglaries in three different counties.

Townsend is in the Yalobusha County Jail.