Wanted Suspect Caught In Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man that ran from a traffic stop is now in jail.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Donta Kirby of Pine Bluff was taken into custody about 10:30 PM on Thursday night.

State troopers say he was caught in the city limits of Mathiston.

Investigators say Kirby was pulled over on Highway 82, near Mathiston, on Thursday.

While a trooper was conducting an investigation, Kirby ran away from the traffic stop while in handcuffs.

Kirby is in the Webster County jail.

MHP has not released what specific charges he could be facing.