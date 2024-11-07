Warm air and heavy humidity persist

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Over the next couple of days expect temperature to remain warmer than average for this time of year. We are monitoring some rain over the weekend as well.

THURSDAY- No significant chance of rain today, however there is some light rain showing up on the future radar at times through the day. The temperature is expected to reach the low 80s today. It will definitely feel warmer than it normally should for November.

FRIDAY- The end of our week is expected to be dry with no rain ’til Saturday. Temperatures will drop a bit thanks to a cold front. Expect high temps around the upper 70s.

SATURDAY- Hopefully temperatures will remain in the lower 70s as our high. We are tracking some rain around dinner time Saturday. We will get you the latest as we approach the weekend.

SUNDAY- Keep a rain jacket handy again as we should see some spotted showers Sunday. In terms of what time, the morning looks more favorable, however the afternoon and evening also have chances. The temperature will be peaking in the mid 70s.

Luke Beitzel

WCBI Weather Intern