Warm air lingers as we approach a rainy Halloween night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is finally in the forecast. Expect the warm air to stick around for a little longer.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop to the low 60s, and upper 50s, making for a wonderful evening.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage is expected to return with an overall lovely day. High Temps in the lower 80s.

THU/FRI: The start of Thursday will be a dry one, but as a cold front approaches we will be looking at a rainy Halloween night. Make sure to grab a umbrella or a rain jacket before you head out! It is possible for rain to linger throughout the night and into Friday morning. Regardless though, we will see a drop in our temperatures to the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Expect exceptional weather conditions for weekend plans. Highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

Luke Beitzel-WCBI Weather Intern