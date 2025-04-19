Warm and breezy for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and humid conditions expected for our Easter Sunday with a slight chance of a few showers. A cold front brings a few storms for Monday with rain chances continuing throughout the week.

TONIGHT – Mild temperatures and a few passing clouds are expected as we look to close out our Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY – Happy Easter! Things look to stay mostly dry throughout your Easter Sunday with warm and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the South at 5-15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph and that will help our temperatures to quickly warm up into the mid 80s and increase the humidity. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles through the evening hours, but most of the rain looks to push through late Sunday night. Overall, conditions look to be pretty good for any outdoor Easter festivities!

NEXT WEEK – Warm temperatures and rain chances continue through next week!