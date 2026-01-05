Warm and Cloudy Conditions Remain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloudy conditions through the middle of the week will lead to rain and storms by the end of the week. Temperatures are going to remain above average for the next several days.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll keep the cloud cover around through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will steadily drop into the upper-40’s. Overall a nice evening to get outside, although you may opt for the light jacket.

MID-WEEK: Heavy cloud cover will persist through Tuesday and Wednesday. A short-lived, light shower is possible on Tuesday. However, the chance for rain is very limited and we’ll be dry for Wednesday. Winds will pick up on Tuesday, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the low-70’s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Isolated showers are possible on Thursday, but the main chance for rain will come Friday. Showers are expected on Friday morning, followed by more rain and storms Friday afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe weather on Friday. It is still too early to give specifics, but it currently appears that disorganized showers and storms will be present Friday afternoon. Stay with WCBI for updates on this event as we continue to narrow down more details.