Warm and dry Friday, rainy day on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week ends dry before another rain chances moves in Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s – not as chilly as this morning!

FRIDAY: Expect sun early, but clouds should fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs should still reach the upper 70s despite increasing clouds.

SATURDAY: While the day may start dry, rain is likely to overspread the region by lunchtime. Rain should continue into the afternoon and evening hours along with a few rumbles. The severe weather threat is nearly zero, but our far southern counties (Kemper, Neshoba, Leake) may see some stronger activity Saturday evening. Temperatures will likely hold in the 60s with increased rain. Rain totals should total to between 1/2 and 1.5″ for most spots.

SUNDAY: The bulk of the rain comes Saturday, but spotty showers will remain possible to close out the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry, but rain chances will likely increase again Wednesday as another system approaches from the west.