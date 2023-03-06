Warm and dry Monday, increased rain chances later in week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Monday starts the first full week of March quite warm. Rain chances will help drop temperatures a bit late week.

MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s by afternoon thanks to a warming southwest wind.

TUESDAY: The day stays almost as warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Increased moisture may allow for a few spotty showers as well.

MID-WEEK: A front from the north is expected to stall out across central Mississippi, bringing some cooler air to most, but not all the viewing area. Expect more clouds than sun Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 60s. Showers and a few rumbles are possible at times as well as the stationary front remains nearby.

FRIDAY: A stronger front should move through during the day, bringing higher rain chances. For now, no severe weather is expected.

WEEKEND: It looks like we’ll get one dry day Saturday before another system swings through Sunday. While not particularly strong, most ingredients look to be in place for a few stronger storms…stay tuned!