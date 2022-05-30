Warm and dry the next few days, then rain returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Warm and humid conditions will remain in place the next few days, then showers and storms are likely Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. South wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-80s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will remain dry. South wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, turning mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid-60s. South wind around 5 mph.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season began May 15th, and it is off to a fast start. Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane tomorrow night. It may emerge into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northern Caribbean later in the week and redevelop into another named storm. For now, that still remains unlikely and the National Hurricane Center is only placing a 30% chance of develop over the next 5 days.