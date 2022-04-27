Warm and dry weather set to continue through Saturday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been a beautiful, sunny day with highs in the mid-70s. A warming trend will warm our region into the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend then rain returns to the forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cold with lows in the middle 40s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low-80s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will be warmer again with the mid-80s returning to the forecast by Friday. Saturday afternoon and evening will remain dry, but showers and thunderstorms are becoming more likely Saturday night with the latest forecast data. A rainy pattern will remain in place through the middle of next week with at least isolated thunderstorms possible each day.