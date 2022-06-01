COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another warm day with highs in the low-90s. We’ll experience much of the same over the next couple days, then a cold front arrives Thursday with rain likely.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. South wind around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low-90s. A few afternoon or evening showers are possible. Calm wind. Chance of rain: 20%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. South wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The high pressure that has kept our rain chances at bay will diminish over the coming days. This will allow a cold front to push through the region by Thursday, with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances will end just in time for the weekend with pleasant weather expected Friday through Sunday.