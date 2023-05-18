Warm and Humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures still remain warm, but slightly cooler than what we have been seeing. Mostly cloudy for the rest of this week with showers in the evening.

TODAY – Taking a break from the hot summer-like temperatures with a slight cool down in temperatures to start off today. Still feeling pretty warm outside with the high temperatures sitting in the low to mid 80s. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a chance for storms later this evening. There is a 60% chance for rain today with showers most likely between 3 and 5 p.m. today.

TONIGHT – Clouds begin to build into the area during the evening hours bringing in some showers this evening. Scattered thunderstorms are likely heading into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW – Friday has a little more sunshine in store! Temperatures remain mild and humid with the high for Friday being 81. There is a slight chance for rain, but nothing major to worry about. Dew points remain high, so it will remain feeling very muggy outside.

NEXT WEEK – More sunshine is on the way for the start of your next work week!