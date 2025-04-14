Warm, breezy Monday ahead of front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Sunday! After a beautiful weekend, we begin our warming process going into Monday ahead of our next cold front which could bring an isolated shower here or there Monday night into Tuesday. The week turns dry and warm after that!

TONIGHT: It’ll be another calm night with milder temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s area wide with a mostly clear sky.

MONDAY: We will start the morning off in the middle 50s and quickly warm into the low 80s by the afternoon! We will remain mostly clear through the majority of your Monday. By the late evening hours, the cold front will begin to approach Northeast Mississippi bringing along clouds and the chance to see an isolated shower Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front, winds will be breezy tomorrow, gusting up to 20 to 25 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will help drop our temperatures into the lower 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, temperatures will quickly warm back into the low 80s for the rest of week with some sunshine.