Warm, breezy Saturday ahead of cooler Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last gasp of spring-like air Saturday before some changes arrive Sunday into next week.

WEEKEND: Expect a warm, breezy Saturday with some pockets of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shallow cold front will likely bring a few showers to the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Clouds will linger Sunday with highs dropping to near 60 degrees as we’ll be on the cooler side of Saturday night’s front.

MONDAY: Cooler air continues Monday with scattered showers sticking around the region. Highs will likely hold in the 50s – a big departure from the previous week!

REST OF WEEK: Active weather pattern! Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday & Wednesday, some of which will likely be heavy. While storms are possible, severe weather chances will be more borderline as the most favorable air may set up just south of the WCBI coverage area. That being said, lots of moisture means lots of rain! We could see 2-4″ of rain in the mid-week time frame, which could lead to some flooding concerns. There’s also another system for next Saturday w/rain & storm potential.