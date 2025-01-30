Warm, breezy Thursday with heavy rain likely late Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm air highlights Thursday’s forecast and beyond. Heavy rain and a few storms are also expected late Thursday night.

THURSDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Southeast and south winds could gust up to 20-30 mph at times as well. While a few passing showers are possible, the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A line of heavy showers and storms is expected to move through the region, from roughly 11p-4a Friday morning. A few storms could produce gusty winds of around 40 mph, but no severe weather is expected. The environment is more favorable west of I-55 over the MS Delta.

FRIDAY: A few showers could stick around Friday morning, but the sky should quickly clear toward midday before scattered clouds reform in the afternoon. Highs should stay in the 60s.

WEEKEND: We’ll see pleasant weather continue w/mild afternoons and cool mornings. Sunday will be the warmer day of the two – highs will bounce back to near 70 degrees.