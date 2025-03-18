Warm, Clear Tuesday Night before Rain Returns Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warmer Tuesday night before rain returns tomorrow for a few storms in the afternoon/ evening. Thursday will be dry and cooler for the first day of Spring!

TUESDAY NIGHT: A warmer night is ahead with lows in the 50s and passing clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Ahead of a cold front, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s. Limited moisture return ahead of the front will limit heavy rain/storm potential, but strong forcing will still promote the risk of a few locally heavier storms in the afternoon/early evening. One or two storms could grow severe with gusty wind being the primary concern, but the coverage and intensity should be relatively tame.

THU/FRI: Spring officially begins Thursday! Highs will reach the upper 50s Thursday afternoon ahead of a potential FREEZE Thursday night. Make sure to bundle up! Friday looks fantastic with a clear sky overhead.

WEEKEND: Quiet weather continues Saturday, but showers and storms return Sunday evening. There could be a severe weather risk, so stay tuned for more updates!