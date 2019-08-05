SUMMARY: Fairly standard summer weather is going to persist for at least the next week. This means daily rain and storm opportunities, primarily during the daytime heating. No major weather system is expected anytime soon and there is currently no tropical threat lurking in the Gulf or Caribbean that we need to be concerned about.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows near 70. Calm wind.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices surpassing 100° at times. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms, primarily during the heating of the day. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up to 40-50%. Temperatures may cool just a bit into the upper 80s if rain and storms do become more widespread. If we manage more sunshine then highs will remain in the lower 90s. Steamy overnight lows in the low 70s continue.

