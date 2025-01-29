Warm days continue, heavy rain late Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will stay well above average for the next 7 days!

WEDNESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and west winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outside of a rogue sprinkle or light shower, the weather should stay dry with lows only in the 40s…much milder than previous nights!

THURSDAY: The sky stays mostly cloudy with highs reaching near 70 degrees area-wide. South/southeast winds will also gust up to 25-35 mph through the day! Expect a few passing showers as well, but the bulk of the rain holds off until the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY AM: A quick-moving system will bring heavy rain and embedded storms to the region after 10 PM Thursday through the pre-dawn hours Friday. While the dynamics and wind shear will be impressive, instability (storm energy) continues to look lackluster. So while severe storms aren’t anticipated, we do expect bouts of heavy rain and wind gusts ~40 mph as the line of showers and storms moves through the region. We should see some clearing Friday PM w/highs staying in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Pleasant weather ahead! Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.