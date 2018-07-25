Warm Days, Cool Nights

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions hold on. Look for highs around 90. Northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph will keep relatively dry air flowing into the region which is always nice for July, but we still expect to see an isolated shower or two in the area. Lows Wednesday night may dip into the upper 60s one more time.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies hang on. Highs are going to push into the low 90s. No showers expected.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Dry weather keeps helping us trim back our expectations for rain. Both days will be warm with gulf moisture slowly flowing back into the region. Highs stay in the low to possibly mid 90s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will become more likely with time as moisture returns to the region and an upper level trough of low pressure moves in from the north. Elevated rain chances will limit highs into the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Through the first week of August, signals continue to indicate below normal temperatures pushing back into the region. This will be a welcome relief, given we’re at the hottest point of the year!

