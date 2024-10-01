Warm days, pleasant nights stick around

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daytime temperatures stay in the 80s over the next week with limited rain chances.

TUESDAY: Happy October! Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the middle 80s and a north wind of 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. We could see a few upper 50s in our far northern spots.

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will move through early, ushering in slightly drier air from the north. We expect plenty of sun with highs back in the middle 80s.

Web2

REST OF WEEK: Thursday looks to be our warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some moisture could nose in from the Gulf Friday and triggered a few showers, but it doesn’t look widespread at this point. For now, a dry and warm weekend is ahead! We’re still watching the Gulf for potential tropical development, but most models continue to keep whatever develops fairly weak and erratic with motion…stay tuned!

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related