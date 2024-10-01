Warm days, pleasant nights stick around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daytime temperatures stay in the 80s over the next week with limited rain chances.

TUESDAY: Happy October! Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the middle 80s and a north wind of 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. We could see a few upper 50s in our far northern spots.

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will move through early, ushering in slightly drier air from the north. We expect plenty of sun with highs back in the middle 80s.

REST OF WEEK: Thursday looks to be our warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some moisture could nose in from the Gulf Friday and triggered a few showers, but it doesn’t look widespread at this point. For now, a dry and warm weekend is ahead! We’re still watching the Gulf for potential tropical development, but most models continue to keep whatever develops fairly weak and erratic with motion…stay tuned!