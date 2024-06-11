Warm days, pleasant nights through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nice stretch of weather is in store for the next several days!

TUESDAY: Expect a sunny sky and tolerable heat levels as highs reach the middle 80s by afternoon. Drier air has worked into the area, and it’ll feel fantastic all day!

TUESDAY NIGHT: With high pressure nearby, overnight lows should drop into the upper 50s area-wide.

REST OF WEEK: This “comfortable” heat will continue through Wednesday, but we’ll start to see temperatures climb Thursday and especially Friday. By the weekend, sweltering heat is possible as highs make a run at the upper 90s. We’ll be watching for potential relief early next week in the form of tropical moisture coming north from the Gulf, but for now plan on a mostly dry and HOT weekend.