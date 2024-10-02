Warm days sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – October continues to deliver above average temperatures over the next 5-7 days.

WEDNESDAY: Finally, a mostly sunny day! Stubborn clouds of late have cleared, and the sky should be mostly sunny all day with highs in the lower to middle 80s area-wide.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows near 60 degrees. Our northern areas are likely to see temps in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Our warmest day! With more sunshine, high temperatures should reach the middle to upper 80s. There’s a chance a couple spots touch 90 degrees, but it should be the exception rather than the rule.

FRIDAY: Moisture from the Gulf looks to stream north, and that should translate to an increase in cloud coverage and a small chance for scattered showers. Rain intensity looks light, so nothing more than a tenth of an inch is expected.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with continued warm afternoons in the 80s and pleasant-enough nights in the 60s.