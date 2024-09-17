Warm, dry, and calm week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The sun is back as high pressure settles into the region, leaving us with a warm and pretty forecast!

TODAY: The sun is finally back after days of rain and clouds! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, with a nice and dry day expected. Any rain is expected to stay well south of us. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with light winds from the NNW.

TONIGHT: Despite being a bit muggy, tonight will be comfortable with temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Be on the look out for some patchy dense fog, especially in the early morning hours before sunrise. Tonight is the harvest moon, and conditions to view it should be fairly optimal, with partly cloudy skies. Winds overnight should be calm other than a light breeze from the north.

REST OF WEEK: Rinse and repeat of Tuesday, except for less cloud cover Wednesday on. Temperatures each day will peak in the upper 80s with only a few passing clouds. Friday and Saturday look like the best chance for our region to hit 90 degrees. No rain is expected, as high pressure continues to drive our weather. Lows each night will be in the mid to low 60s with the sky being mostly clear. Each morning through Friday we will have a chance of some fog before sunrise, but it should burn off quickly. Overall a great weather week for calm weather fans, though it may be a touch muggy at times.