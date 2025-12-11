Warm and dry end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nice end to the week is ahead! This weekend, things will change as a cold front pushes through our area.

THURSDAY: A pleasant day with high temperatures in the mid-50’s. The sun will be out all day with no rain expected.

FRIDAY: We’ll warm up a bit on Friday, with highs in the mid-60’s. It’ll be a good day to do any outside chores you may have. Like Thursday, it’ll be sunny throughout the day.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll stay rain-free for the first half of Saturday, but the chance for rain will return Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves through our area. Light rain will continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will be much colder. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30’s.