Warm, humid, scattered storms

SUMMARY: Additional clusters of rain and storms are likely through Thursday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding and there could also be some damaging wind gusts mixed in with the strongest storm cells. Daily rain chances will continue during the 4th of July weekend and into next week. High humidity is going to remain in place for the foreseeable future as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clusters of showers and storms are likely. Locally heavy rain may lead to additional flooding. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall and perhaps some gusty breezes. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with warmer temperatures possible if more sunshine can be had. Heat indices in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Daily showers and storms are likely with the chance around 40-50%. Highs will be either side of 90 with overnight lows in the 70s. Heat indices may climb back into the 100-105 range during the day.

