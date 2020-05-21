Warm, humid, sct’d storms

SUMMARY:  Humidity and heat are coming back with a vengeance starting Friday.  Summer-like conditions will be with us all weekend long and next week.  The trade off will be daily chances of rain and storms. 

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm as a warm front moves from south to north across the area. Much warmer lows in the mid 60s.  Winds SSE 2-6 mph.

FRIDAY:  Partly cloudy, warm, and noticeably more humid.   A 20-30% chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Winds SSW 5-15 mph. 

 

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A daily 30-40% chance of scattered rain and storms.  Any storm could produce lightning, gusty breezes, and torrential downpours this time of year so have a backup plan in case one finds your location.  Highs stay in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the mid to upper 60s.  

