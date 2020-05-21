Warm, humid, sct’d storms

SUMMARY: Humidity and heat are coming back with a vengeance starting Friday. Summer-like conditions will be with us all weekend long and next week. The trade off will be daily chances of rain and storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm as a warm front moves from south to north across the area. Much warmer lows in the mid 60s. Winds SSE 2-6 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and noticeably more humid. A 20-30% chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SSW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A daily 30-40% chance of scattered rain and storms. Any storm could produce lightning, gusty breezes, and torrential downpours this time of year so have a backup plan in case one finds your location. Highs stay in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App