Warm & humid to start September

SUMMARY: A few more showers and storms are likely on Tuesday with lower rain chances for the middle of the week. A cold front will spark more rain and storms Friday. Slightly drier air returns for the start of Labor Day weekend but seasonably warm air sticks around.

MONDAY NIGHT: Stars and clouds with the chance of a shower or storm late. Lows in the 70s. Light southerly winds.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Any storm may produce gusty wind and torrential rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and reasonably quiet. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices around 100. Lows stay in the 70s. A daily 20-30% chance of a few storms each day.

FRIDAY: Scattered storms are possible with a cold front moving through the region. The chance of rain is 30-40%. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and a little less humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows dipping back into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances are very low at 20% or less each day.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Seasonably warm with highs around 90.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App