Warm, humid Tuesday ahead of mid-week cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue Tuesday before some cooler air moves in for mid-week.

TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm, humid air ahead of a front brings scattered downpours through midday, but most activity should be shifting into Alabama by afternoon. Midday temps will be near 70 degrees for some, but areas NW of the Natchez Trace will see steady to falling temperatures by early afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Behind the afternoon frontal passage, temperatures will sharply drop through the 40s and wind up in the 30s overnight. Northwest winds will also gust up to 20-25 mph overnight.

WED/THU: The sky generally clears out for Wednesday, leaving seasonably cool weather with highs in the 50s. Another cold night is in store with lows dropping into the 20s. Highs stay in the 50s Thursday afternoon as sunshine continues.

WEEKEND: Clouds build somewhat Friday ahead of the next system Saturday. We still expect scattered rain Saturday, but Sunday looks dry with highs in the 60s.