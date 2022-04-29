Warm, increasingly humid for weekend as rain returns to the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures remain in the 80s as moisture levels increase. Unsettled weather with repeated rain chances looks likely next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with some scattered clouds and highs in the middle 80s. An increase in moisture late in the afternoon could trigger a brief shower or two for areas near the MS/AL line, but most places stay dry.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts dry, but isolated downpours are possible in the afternoon as heat/moisture remain in place. There should be plenty of dry time throughout the day as well, but keep an eye out for a darkening sky. Additional showers and isolated storms are expected late in the evening or after midnight, especially across the northwest half of the region. Those could linger into Sunday morning as well. The rest of Sunday will feature partial clearing and a limited chance for redeveloping showers in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Briefly lower rain chances take hold Monday as Sunday’s weakening front retreats northward as a warm front. This will ensure warm, moist Gulf air will remain in place most of the week. As a result, isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday – Friday. Forecast models do show the potential for a stronger front in this time frame, and this could lead to some locally severe storms…stay tuned!