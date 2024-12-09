Warm start to week with rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will start the week above average, but more swings are on the way this week!

MONDAY: Sunday night’s widespread rain is out, but scattered rain will continue into Monday. The best chance for scattered showers will be before lunch as most of the afternoon is looking temporarily dry but quite mild in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another surge of moisture arrives, and additional scattered downpours are possible through the evening and overnight hours. The air will be becoming unstable, but any severe weather threat should set up just southeast of our area into central or southeast Alabama.

TUESDAY: Showers will remain possible into the morning hours, but a strong front will sweep through during the day. Temperatures will sit in the 60s most of the day, but a fast drop off is expected after sunset into the evening hours.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures will be in the 30s to start Wednesday, and despite a mostly sunny day, will only reach the low 50s by afternoon. The coldest morning will be Thursday as temperatures will drop into the 20s area-wide. Temperatures bounce back to near 60° by Saturday as rain chances return.