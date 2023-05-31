Warm temperatures and a slight rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There is a slight chance for scattered showers after lunchtime on your Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are getting warmer and rain chances continue through into early next week.

TODAY – Cloud cover begins to build into the area with a slight rain chance this afternoon. With the moisture returning, it will be another hot and humid day in NE Mississippi. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon with a high of 86.

TONIGHT – Temperatures are mild, falling into the mid 60s, with an overnight low of 64. Cloud cover clears out overnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW – Thursday is when we see our greatest chance for rain this week. There is a 40% chance of rain for tomorrow. Starting off early in the morning with partly cloudy skies, more clouds begin to push into the area with rain becoming more likely at lunchtime and continuing into the later part of the afternoon. Temperatures are warm again with a high of 86.

NEXT WEEK – Temperatures are warming up and the rain is not going away just yet. Temperatures start to climb into the lower 90s and the chance for rain continues through to next week.