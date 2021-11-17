Warm temperatures continue Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We will continue a warming trend tomorrow with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and warm with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overcast with light rain likely. Overnight lows in the mid-50s. South wind 3-5 mph. Chance of rain: 60%. Rain totals generally less than a tenth of an inch expected.

THIS WEEK: Scattered light showers will be possible Thursday as a front clears the region. Thursday afternoon will become sunny and windy with gusts up to 20 mph. Cooler air will also arrive with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s Thursday and Friday. The good news is our weather will be very nice once again this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.